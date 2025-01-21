Chargers deemed trade destination for Ravens' embattled star
The Los Angeles Chargers definitely need to add some more weapons for Justin Herbert this offseason, and they could do so in a variety of ways.
The Chargers have plenty of cap room, so they can potentially sign some free agents. They can also pursue help via the NFL Draft. And, Los Angeles can explore the trade market.
One name that could possibly be available is Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who will have all offseason to think about his nightmarish playoff showing against the Buffalo Bills.
Andrews has just one year remaining on his deal, and if the Ravens part ways with him in the coming months, they will save $11 million in cap space.
Considering Baltimore needs to clear some money, trading Andrews makes sense, especially when the Ravens also have Isaiah Likely at the position.
Anthony Palacios of Last Word On Sports feels the Chargers would represent a prime destination for Andrews in the event that Baltimore decides to move him.
Los Angeles could definitely use some help at the tight end position, as Will Dissly is pretty clearly not a very dependable No. 1 guy at that spot. And for as much as Andrews struggled in the Ravens' loss to the Bills, he still managed to catch 55 passes for 673 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024.
The Bolts absolutely need that type of production in their aerial attack, so swinging a deal for Andrews would make a whole lot of sense.
Sure, the 29-year-old may be declining, but he still represents a better option than anything else the Chargers currently have in their passing game outside of Ladd McConkey.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
2025 Chargers mock draft: Jim Harbaugh goes with big names in 3-round effort
Justin Herbert's contract comes up in NFL playoff discussion after early exit
Los Angeles Chargers inch closer to losing key front office member
Why Joe Hortiz, Jim Harbaugh feel Chargers are ahead of schedule
Jim Harbaugh’s highest form of praise for Justin Herbert? Comparing QB to corn
Former Los Angeles Chargers take one step closer to Super Bowl appearance