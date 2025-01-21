Could Cowboys shock by hiring former Los Angeles Chargers head coach?
A former Los Angeles Chargers head coach could be in the running for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys head coaching job.
Jones and the Cowboys continue to wait as some of the top possible head coaches go elsewhere, the latest being Ben Johnson joining the Chicago Bears.
While the presumed idea is the Cowboys could be waiting on Washington Commanders assistant coaches, the name that usually comes to mind is offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.
RELATED: Polarizing Chargers free agent makes it clear he wants to return.
But don’t sleep on run game coordinator/running backs coach Anthony Lynn.
WFAA’s Ed Werder dropped the report on Monday: “Lynn was the running backs coach for the Cowboys for two seasons (2005-06) under Bill Parcells. In 2006, the Cowboys finished third in rushing touchdowns with Marion Barber ranking third among all running backs with 14 rushing touchdowns.”
Funnily enough, Lynn, the former Chargers head coach, popped up in NFL rumors in early January around the New York Jets job – so this isn’t a one-off without merit.
Lynn coached the Chargers from 2017-2020 and generally doesn’t seem to be viewed as a guy who got a fair shake under then-Chargers general manager Tom Telesco.
The longer the Cowboys job sits open, the more it seems Lynn could have a legit shot at it, once league rules permit him to join the fray upon the Commanders’ playoff exit.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
2025 Chargers mock draft: Jim Harbaugh goes with big names in 3-round effort
Justin Herbert's contract comes up in NFL playoff discussion after early exit
Los Angeles Chargers inch closer to losing key front office member
Why Joe Hortiz, Jim Harbaugh feel Chargers are ahead of schedule
Jim Harbaugh’s highest form of praise for Justin Herbert? Comparing QB to corn
Former Los Angeles Chargers take one step closer to Super Bowl appearance