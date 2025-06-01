Would J.K. Dobbins leave Chargers to join this NFC East contender?
The Los Angeles Chargers and J.K. Dobbins are in a unique situation. Dobbins came over from Baltimore last offseason on a one year deal, posting career highs in carries (195) and rushing yards (905) with nine touchdowns on the ground. Sounds like a solid season right? It was, but the main Achilles heel of Dobbins' career came up once again in 2024: injuries.
Dobbins missed four games last season with an MCL sprain, forcing the Chargers to be cautious about re-signing him. They upgraded the running back room, signing veteran Najee Harris and drafting Omarion Hampton in the first round. However, the Bolts placed the seldom-used UFA tender on Dobbins, worth about $1.1 million and would hold his exclusive negotiating rights if he doesn't sign with another team by July 22.
Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated sees Dobbins leaving for the Washington Commanders, following the same path that former Chargers running back Austin Ekeler took.
"It’s a bit surprising that Dobbins remains unsigned after bouncing back from significant injuries to emerge as a Comeback Player of the Year candidate with the Chargers last season. Perhaps teams aren’t willing to pay a certain price for a running back with an extensive injury history, but the Commanders could use a productive back such as Dobbins, who recorded 905 yards in 13 games last season. Dobbins wouldn’t have to carry a heavy workload with Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler also on the Commanders’ roster."
Dobbins' story is one to watch as training camp draws closer.
