Kimani Vidal vs Hassan Haskins: Fantasy football impact of Omarion Hampton injury
The Los Angeles Chargers revamped their backfield this offseason by signing veteran Najee Harris and drafting Omarion Hampton in the first round. Five weeks into the regular season, Harris' year was cut short due to an Achilles tear and Hampton was placed on IR with an ankle injury.
As they head into this week's matchup against the Miami Dolphins, the Chargers don't have a major threat in the backfield. As it stands now, Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal are the next men up. The Bolts also brought back Nyheim Hines, who was on the team during training camp.
For fantasy football managers, is one of Haskins or Vidal worth picking up with Hampton out? Here's the outlook for both ballcarriers heading into Week 6.
Hassan Haskins (64 carries, 195 yards, 2 TD)
Haskins got some playing time last week even before Hampton went down, which indicates that he'll be the top back going forward until he's not. The former Michigan product also adds some value in the passing game, hauling in 15 catches for 108 yards and a touchdown.
The Dolphins run defense has allowed over 100 yards on the ground in each game this season, including a 206 yard, one touchdown performance to Rico Dowdle last week. Haskins could produce if given most of the opportunities.
Kimani Vidal (47 carries, 173 yards)
Vidal can't be discounted in this conversation either, as the Bolts won't rely on just one back. He and Haskins played the same amount of snaps last week against the Commanders. Vidal is a shorter ballcarrier but is built to take bigger hits, so he'll fight for the gritty yards.
