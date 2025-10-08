Charger Report

Chargers urged to trade with Ravens again to get Justin Herbert a big weapon

Chris Roling

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers went out and improved the roster via trade once already this week, doing the deal with the Baltimore Ravens for pass-rusher Odafe Oweh

One has to wonder if the Chargers won’t get aggressive again. 

When scanning the Chargers’ roster, edge rushing help was right there near the top of the list as a need for the team while it stumbles on a two-game skid. 

Positions like running back and tight end are right there in the mix, too. 

RELATED: Chargers Odafe Oweh trade grades: Joe Hortiz smart to exploit Ravens’ fire sale

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay provided one solution. While outlining four NFL trades that would “turn the NFL season upside down,” the Chargers get suggested as a landing spot for Ravens tight end Mark Andrews: 

“The three-time Pro Bowler appeared in all five games for Baltimore this year, reeling in 17 receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Coming off an 11-touchdown 2024 season, he is believed to be a player who could "command some interest around the league" at the deadline, per Fox Sports' Eric D. Williams.”

Chargers fans will have conflicted feelings on this one. 

RELATED: What does Chargers' trade for Odafe Oweh mean for LA, Jim Harbaugh?

On one hand, free-agent signing Tyler Conklin has been a bust and not an upgrade over Will Dissly. But on the other, they really want to see more from rookie Oronde Gadsden, who developed a quick rapport with Justin Herbert when actually given a chance to see the field. 

Andrews, despite being 30 years old and on the final year of his contract, did score 11 touchdowns last year. The Chargers and general manager Joe Hortiz once again leaning into his Baltimore roots to go get Herbert a playmaker might not be the worst investment idea as the trade deadline approaches. 

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews
Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Are Chargers' numerous offensive injuries turning Justin Herbert into 'C-minus' QB?

Former Chargers player campaigns for team to trade for Saints' Alvin Kamara

Chargers should look to trade for Pro Bowl edge rusher ahead of deadline

Chargers open as early favorites after ominous Dolphins OL injury update

Jim Harbaugh's Chargers suddenly setting all the bad records

Chargers-Browns trade prediction gives L.A. some RB help after Omarion Hampton injury

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News