Chargers urged to trade with Ravens again to get Justin Herbert a big weapon
The Los Angeles Chargers went out and improved the roster via trade once already this week, doing the deal with the Baltimore Ravens for pass-rusher Odafe Oweh.
One has to wonder if the Chargers won’t get aggressive again.
When scanning the Chargers’ roster, edge rushing help was right there near the top of the list as a need for the team while it stumbles on a two-game skid.
Positions like running back and tight end are right there in the mix, too.
RELATED: Chargers Odafe Oweh trade grades: Joe Hortiz smart to exploit Ravens’ fire sale
Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay provided one solution. While outlining four NFL trades that would “turn the NFL season upside down,” the Chargers get suggested as a landing spot for Ravens tight end Mark Andrews:
“The three-time Pro Bowler appeared in all five games for Baltimore this year, reeling in 17 receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Coming off an 11-touchdown 2024 season, he is believed to be a player who could "command some interest around the league" at the deadline, per Fox Sports' Eric D. Williams.”
Chargers fans will have conflicted feelings on this one.
RELATED: What does Chargers' trade for Odafe Oweh mean for LA, Jim Harbaugh?
On one hand, free-agent signing Tyler Conklin has been a bust and not an upgrade over Will Dissly. But on the other, they really want to see more from rookie Oronde Gadsden, who developed a quick rapport with Justin Herbert when actually given a chance to see the field.
Andrews, despite being 30 years old and on the final year of his contract, did score 11 touchdowns last year. The Chargers and general manager Joe Hortiz once again leaning into his Baltimore roots to go get Herbert a playmaker might not be the worst investment idea as the trade deadline approaches.
