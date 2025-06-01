Joey Bosa’s injury with Bills has Chargers fans feeling mixed emotions
For the first time, Los Angeles Chargers fans have viewed Joey Bosa injury news from afar.
Bosa, who spent 2016-2024 with the Chargers, had consistently battled injury woes, especially over the last few years. That played a big role in Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers front office, headed up by general manager Joe Hortiz, to move on this offseason.
Bosa signed with the Buffalo Bills in free agency and has since popped up with an injury, a calf setback that the Bills say could hold him out until at least training camp.
RELATED: Chargers rookie already under massive pressure, and it seems unfair
Understandably, Chargers fans had reactions that ranged all over the place involving news centered around a modern franchise great with a history like Bosa.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers move up for NFL draft bust named Los Angeles' worst trade of last 10 years
Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton already getting ranked over teammate Najee Harris
One specific Omarion Hampton highlight from OTAs has Chargers fans thrilled
Chargers' shocking $100M+ in 2026 cap space highlighted in next year's projections
Chargers' potential superstar reveals how Khalil Mack has impacted his career
RELATED: Rashawn Slater-Chargers contract standoff gets notable take from former agent