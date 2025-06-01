Charger Report

Joey Bosa’s injury with Bills has Chargers fans feeling mixed emotions

Chris Roling

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the first time, Los Angeles Chargers fans have viewed Joey Bosa injury news from afar. 

Bosa, who spent 2016-2024 with the Chargers, had consistently battled injury woes, especially over the last few years. That played a big role in Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers front office, headed up by general manager Joe Hortiz, to move on this offseason. 

Bosa signed with the Buffalo Bills in free agency and has since popped up with an injury, a calf setback that the Bills say could hold him out until at least training camp


RELATED: Chargers rookie already under massive pressure, and it seems unfair

Understandably, Chargers fans had reactions that ranged all over the place involving news centered around a modern franchise great with a history like Bosa.

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers move up for NFL draft bust named Los Angeles' worst trade of last 10 years

Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton already getting ranked over teammate Najee Harris

One specific Omarion Hampton highlight from OTAs has Chargers fans thrilled

Chargers' shocking $100M+ in 2026 cap space highlighted in next year's projections

Chargers' potential superstar reveals how Khalil Mack has impacted his career

RELATED: Rashawn Slater-Chargers contract standoff gets notable take from former agent

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News