Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton already getting ranked over teammate Najee Harris
Right now, everyone seems to be predicting that Los Angeles Chargers first-round rookie Omarion Hampton will surpass veteran running back Najee Harris at some point during the 2025 NFL season.
The latest is Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus, who just dropped a top-32 ranking of the running backs around the NFL and slotted Hampton at No. 24 overall:
“Hampton's placement here is in flux, since he has not taken an NFL snap yet. But we know running backs can break out early, and Hampton has the talent — and landing spot — to do that. He earned PFF rushing grades of 88.7 and 88.4 in each of the last two seasons at North Carolina.”
Harris, by the way, is No. 26, with the writeup using data to explain:
“Harris joined Los Angeles after spending four years in Pittsburgh. His career PFF rushing grades to this point — 71.5, 75.2, 77.2 and 77.5 — represent slight improvement each season but no big steps forward.”
Normally, catapulting a rookie into the top-32 conversation and even over established veterans might seem a bit outlandish.
But luckily for Hampton, running back is one of the easier positions to project up to the pro level. It certainly helps, too, that he’s working with run-happy coaches like Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman.
Then again, it’ll be interesting to see if Harbaugh goes old-school and relies on the veteran more, or if he really rides the hot hand. Either way, Hampton over Harris in rankings right now isn’t unreasonable—his pro outlook certainly seems great.
