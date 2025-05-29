Chargers rookie already under massive pressure, and it seems unfair
The Los Angeles Chargers desperately needed help at wide receiver heading into the NFL draft, so they used a couple of picks on Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith.
The spotlight is on Harris significantly more than Lambert-Smith, as the former was a second-round pick while the latter was not selected until Day 2.
The Chargers did not sign any truly notable receivers in free agency (unless you count declining veteran Mike Williams, who is replacing Joshua Palmer), which puts that much more onus on Harris to succeed in Year 1.
"It would be a blessing for them if Harris, this year’s second-round pick, produces a similar impact," Chadiha wrote. "There was no bigger need for the Chargers coming into the offseason than wide receiver. ... Given the inability of Williams to stick with other teams -- and the inconsistency of third-year receiver Quentin Johnston -- Harris should receive plenty of chances to find a job as a starting receiver on the outside."
Harris is being expected to contribute immediately, which is understandable given Los Angeles' lack of talent at the position beyond Ladd McConkey. But is it fair?
It's not Harris' fault that the Bolts have failed to place adequate veteran help around McConkey, especially with Keenan Allen still sitting out there on the free-agent market.
Harris could very well turn out to be a stud, as he enjoyed a very solid collegiate career at both Louisiana Tech and Ole Miss. But if there is too much pressure on the 23-year-old right off the bat, it could make his NFL adjustment period rather difficult.
