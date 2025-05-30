Rashawn Slater-Chargers contract standoff gets notable take from former agent
Left tackle is one of the most important positions in football. Finding a blindside protector for a quarterback isn't easy, but the Los Angeles Chargers were able to land one for Justin Herbert in Rashawn Slater. Slater has become one of the best left tackles in the league since being drafted in 2021.
Four years later and Slater's looking for a new deal. Rightfully so, as the 26-year-old is set to play this season on the $19 million fifth-year option. Slater hasn't appeared at the Chargers' OTA practices due to their contract stalemate. So, what could a new deal for Slater potentially look like? Joel Corry, a former NFL agent, predicts a contract worth $30 million per year.
Looking at the top left tackle contracts in the NFL, Tampa Bay's Tristan Wirfs (five years, $140.6M) and New York's Andrew Thomas (five years, $117.5M) lead the way. On a per year basis, Wirfs still leads the way with an average annual value of $28.1 million. If $30 million per year is where Slater is looking to get paid, an example contract would be for five years, $150 million.
Of course, that's just a rough estimate. Seeing as how the Chargers want to make Slater happy, it wouldn't be surprising to see them go over the $150 million threshold. The market is changing and as Corry said, edge rushers shouldn't be making over 40% more than tackles. Slater should be next in line for a major payday.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' pass rush should still be of 'grave' concern according to latest projection
Chargers' best and worst-case scenarios for 2025 season revealed
Los Angeles Chargers add much-needed D-line help in 2026 NFL mock draft
Chargers star absent from OTAs for first time in career as contract talks loom
Chargers' breakout player crowned one of NFL's top 10 names to know
RELATED: List of Los Angeles Chargers veterans missing OTAs ahead of 2025 season