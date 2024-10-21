Is Joey Bosa playing today? Injury updates for Chargers defender
Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa was a question mark in the team’s run up to the Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.
Bosa’s latest injury situation had some fans irritated because it looked like he might be nearing a return this week before head coach Jim Harbaugh suggested otherwise. He was initially dealing with a hip injury.
After that, Bosa wound up as doubtful on the final injury report before Monday Night Football in Arizona.
Joey Bosa injury update
Bosa was doubtful on the final injury report, with Harbaugh saying that the star defender was "still working through something," according to Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times.
How long will Joey Bosa be out?
At this point, it’s hard to say. Bosa aggravated the hip injury in Week 3. Harbaugh’s quotes (they’ve all been similar at this point) haven’t specified it’s even the hip anymore. He practiced on a limited basis the Friday before Week 6, which had fans thinking this week would be a ramp-up before returning. But the team remains vague.
What it means
More pass-rushing opportunities for upstarts like Tuli Tuipulotu—while Khalil Mack carries most of the load, of course. The Chargers defense hasn’t had any problems being elite under new coordinator Jesse Minter, with or without Bosa.
The long-term view might be more interesting. The Chargers appeared to pick Bosa’s big contract over veteran receivers and such this past summer. He hasn’t played in more than nine games in a season since 2021 and counting, so this could be his last year with the Chargers.
