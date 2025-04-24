Chargers' GM Joe Hortiz reveals favorite part of preparing for the NFL draft
Los Angeles Chargers' Joe Hortiz is the perfect GM for Jim Harbaugh. Hortiz has been involved in NFL draft prep for the last 26 years and he clearly loves the process with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.
Hortiz grew up in the Baltimore Ravens organization, starting as a personal assistant in 1998. He worked his way up to being a Scout in 2001, was promoted to Director of College Scouting in 2009 and then promoted again in 2019 to the Director of Player Personnel, a position he held until Jim Harbaugh hired him away from brother John Harbaugh to become the GM of the Chargers.
"Favorite part of the draft is the lead up to the draft, getting the scouts and coaches together and really getting that board right," Hortiz told the team's site recently, "You got the first and the second round guys that you're going through but really to hear the conviction come out on the guys that we're talking about on Day 3 of the draft, that's the fun part of it."
Hortiz enthusiasm and the preparation were evident in his first draft with the Chargers in 2024. Tackle Joe Alt was his first selection with the 5th pick in the draft, started 16 games and was named to the Pro Football Writers All-Rookie Team. He and Harbaugh then hit another homerun by trading up to grab rookie sensation Ladd McConkey in the 2nd round. This followed by excellent picks in mid-rounds, particularly CB's Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart.
Just hours away from the 2025 NFL draft, Chargers fans will be looking for that Hortiz magic once again as he and Harbaugh look for the talent to build on the quick turnaround that saw them go 11-6 last season with a trip to the playoffs.
