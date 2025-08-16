Derwin James gave glowing endorsement to Chargers' standout UDFA
Derwin James is entering his seventh season with the Los Angeles Chargers. He's been through it all with the Bolts, the highs and the lows. One thing that the veteran isn't afraid to do is show love to younger players. Sometimes, veterans are spiteful when up-and-coming players start to make an impact.
James is different. This year at training camp, expectations are higher than ever for the Chargers coming off of an 11-6 campaign in 2024. James is patiently waiting for their Week 1 matchup against the rival Kansas City Chiefs to come around.
In the meantime, he had nothing but great things to say about UDFA rookie linebacker Marlowe Wax. "I like the way Marlowe Wax has been playing," James said when speaking to the media about players that have been flying under the radar at training camp.
Wax has certainly made the most of his opportunities thus far this preseason. He's accumulated 11 tackles and one sack over the last two games as he looks to make an even bigger impact over the Chargers' final two games this summer.
Wax hails from Syracuse, where he was teammates with Chargers' fifth-round rookie Oronde Gadsden, another newcomer making a huge impact this summer. Wax spent five seasons at Syracuse, totaling 338 tackles, 44 tackles for a loss and 21 sacks. His best year came in 2023, accumulating 110 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss and four sacks in 13 games.
The Chargers certainly wouldn't mind having another playmaking linebacker in the middle of their defense.
