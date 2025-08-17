Justin Herbert delivers short, sweet performance in Chargers' preseason debut
It's not exactly the start Los Angeles Chargers fans were waiting for - that comes Sept. 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs - but Justin Herbert made a debut of sorts Saturday night at SoFi Stadium. For the first time in his six-year NFL career, Herbert took a snap in a preseason game.
The result? A couple of nice completions. A field-goal opening drive. Despite a sack, no injuries. So overall, a success.
After the opening kickoff against the Los Angeles Rams, Herbert drove the Bolts nine plays and 51 yards to set up Cameron Dickers' 32-yard field goal and aa 3-0 lead. The quarterback completed two passes on the drive: a 17-yarder to Ladd McConkey on the second snap of the game, and a sweet 29-yard strike to rookie receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith on third-and-5 to move the chains.
Rookie first-round draft pick Omarion Hampton had 12 yards on two carries on the drive. The Chargers got the Rams' 14-yard line, but stalled out when Herbert was sacked by linebacker Brennan Jackson and then incomplete to Lambert-Smith on third down.
Herbert finished 2 of 5 for 46 yards. He went to the bench and was replaced by veteran backup Taylor Heinicke for L.A.'s second and third drives. Trey Lance, battling Heinicke for the No. 2 job, is expected to see action in the second half.
The Chargers trail the Rams, 7-6, early in the second quarter.
