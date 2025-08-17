Charger Report

Justin Herbert delivers short, sweet performance in Chargers' preseason debut

Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert led a scoring drive to open the preseason game against the Rams.

Richie Whitt

Aug 7, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA;Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh (left) talks with quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's not exactly the start Los Angeles Chargers fans were waiting for - that comes Sept. 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs - but Justin Herbert made a debut of sorts Saturday night at SoFi Stadium. For the first time in his six-year NFL career, Herbert took a snap in a preseason game.

The result? A couple of nice completions. A field-goal opening drive. Despite a sack, no injuries. So overall, a success.

After the opening kickoff against the Los Angeles Rams, Herbert drove the Bolts nine plays and 51 yards to set up Cameron Dickers' 32-yard field goal and aa 3-0 lead. The quarterback completed two passes on the drive: a 17-yarder to Ladd McConkey on the second snap of the game, and a sweet 29-yard strike to rookie receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith on third-and-5 to move the chains.

Rookie first-round draft pick Omarion Hampton had 12 yards on two carries on the drive. The Chargers got the Rams' 14-yard line, but stalled out when Herbert was sacked by linebacker Brennan Jackson and then incomplete to Lambert-Smith on third down.

Herbert finished 2 of 5 for 46 yards. He went to the bench and was replaced by veteran backup Taylor Heinicke for L.A.'s second and third drives. Trey Lance, battling Heinicke for the No. 2 job, is expected to see action in the second half.

The Chargers trail the Rams, 7-6, early in the second quarter.

Aug 7, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) hands the ball off to running back Omarion Hampton (8) during training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

