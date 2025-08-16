Chargers’ website casts doubt on summer breakout’s final roster chances
Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers enjoy the “competitor’s welcome” slogan and reward players with roster spots and playing time regardless of draft status.
Of the many examples, former fifth-round cornerbacks Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart stand out.
But there are only so many roster spots to go around each year.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh had another weird exchange about Najee Harris, Mekhi Becton injuries
As such, undrafted linebacker Marlowe Wax is a guy in the middle of a breakout, yet being flagged as a possible cut anyway in analysis from the Chargers’ official website:
“Wax led the Chargers with nine solo tackles in last weekend's win over the Saints and seems to be an ascending player on defense.
And while cracking the 53-man roster might be a long shot given the veteran depth in the room, there's no doubt Wax is pushing for a spot on the practice squad”
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers 53-man roster prediction has big surprise at key position
Wax is one of many apparent breakout undrafted players for the Chargers this year. Running back Raheim Sanders appears headed for the final roster, if not a rotational role. Cornerback Nikko Reed has enjoyed a nice summer, too, to name a few.
But linebacker is tricky. Rosters can afford to only keep so many and the Chargers are comfortable at the spot already with Daiyan Henley, Denzel Perryman and Troy Dye, while also seeking out a Junior Colson breakout.
Versatility and special teams will come into play in a big way for Wax. But the huge in-game production matters, too, so perhaps another strong showing or two changes the conversation.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Quentin Johnston drop is the latest Chargers WR problem in training camp
Chargers, Jim Harbaugh finally giving free-agent signing chance to steal starting job
Ladd McConkey's Keenan Allen comments hint at Chargers' dynamic offense
Could Jim Harbaugh's 'glide' theory backfire on Chargers as season draws closer?
3 Los Angeles Chargers on chopping block heading into NFL Preseason Week 2
3 storylines to watch in Chargers' preseason matchup with Rams