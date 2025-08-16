Charger Report

Chargers’ website casts doubt on summer breakout’s final roster chances

Chris Roling

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers enjoy the “competitor’s welcome” slogan and reward players with roster spots and playing time regardless of draft status. 

Of the many examples, former fifth-round cornerbacks Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart stand out. 

But there are only so many roster spots to go around each year. 


RELATED: Jim Harbaugh had another weird exchange about Najee Harris, Mekhi Becton injuries

As such, undrafted linebacker Marlowe Wax is a guy in the middle of a breakout, yet being flagged as a possible cut anyway in analysis from the Chargers’ official website

“Wax led the Chargers with nine solo tackles in last weekend's win over the Saints and seems to be an ascending player on defense.

And while cracking the 53-man roster might be a long shot given the veteran depth in the room, there's no doubt Wax is pushing for a spot on the practice squad”


RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers 53-man roster prediction has big surprise at key position

Wax is one of many apparent breakout undrafted players for the Chargers this year. Running back Raheim Sanders appears headed for the final roster, if not a rotational role. Cornerback Nikko Reed has enjoyed a nice summer, too, to name a few. 

But linebacker is tricky. Rosters can afford to only keep so many and the Chargers are comfortable at the spot already with Daiyan Henley, Denzel Perryman and Troy Dye, while also seeking out a Junior Colson breakout. 

Versatility and special teams will come into play in a big way for Wax. But the huge in-game production matters, too, so perhaps another strong showing or two changes the conversation. 

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Marlowe Wax
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Quentin Johnston drop is the latest Chargers WR problem in training camp

Chargers, Jim Harbaugh finally giving free-agent signing chance to steal starting job

Ladd McConkey's Keenan Allen comments hint at Chargers' dynamic offense

Could Jim Harbaugh's 'glide' theory backfire on Chargers as season draws closer?

3 Los Angeles Chargers on chopping block heading into NFL Preseason Week 2

3 storylines to watch in Chargers' preseason matchup with Rams

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News