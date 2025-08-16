Chargers worked out former SB champion tackle following Rashawn Slater injury
Everything seemed to be coming together for the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason, until they were hit with a devastating blow last week. All-Pro left tackle Rashawn Slater, who was recently made the highest-paid tackle in the league, went down with a torn patellar tendon. Slater will be out for the 2025 season and given the timing, could miss a good portion of next offseason as well.
To combat this, the Chargers shifted last year's first-round pick Joe Alt into Slater's spot and inserted Trey Pipkins III on the right side. Having Alt protect Justin Herbert's blindside seems like the best move at this point.
As the Chargers are now under three weeks away from their season opener in Brazil against the rival Kansas City Chiefs, they're still looking at options to replace Slater for the time being. They obviously aren't going to replace the production, but having a viable replacement, or just a depth piece is crucial at this moment in time.
Mike Garafolo revealed that the Chargers worked out veteran tackle Cam Fleming.
Fleming, a former fourth-round pick of the New England Patriots from 2014, has carved out a solid career for himself. He's played for multiple teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and spent the last four seasons with the rival Denver Broncos. Fleming would win two Super Bowls during his time with the Patriots.
Fleming's played in 118 games over the course of his career, both in starting roles and as a reserve. The 32-year old could be a solid option for the Chargers, who are looking for any answers at this point.
