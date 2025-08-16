Chargers breakout UDFA spotted in walking boot, out vs. Rams
The Los Angeles Chargers are facing their third opponent of the preseason as they meet the Los Angeles Rams.
The time to make an impression to the coaching staff is running out for those players looking for a roster spot.
RELATED: Derwin James gave glowing endorsement to Chargers' standout UDFA
Last week, UDFA cornerback Eric Rogers had a monster game in the team's win over the New Orleans Saints. However, that won't be the case on Saturday.
Daniel Popper of The Athletic is reporting that Rogers can be seen in a walking boot on the sidelines as the team prepares for their game against the Rams.
Last week, Rogers had two interceptions against the Saints, and the hope was that the rookie could build off of that performance.
RELATED: Chargers worked out former SB champion tackle following Rashawn Slater injury
RELATED: Chargers’ website casts doubt on summer breakout’s final roster chances
The secondary is finding itself pretty stacked with UDFA talent for the Chargers. Former Oregon Ducks star Nikko Reed has been a menace on the field, both in practice and during preseason games.
It will be interesting to see if there is a place for both of these undrafted players on the Chargers' 53-man roster. Missing game time could be crucial for Rogers' hopes of making the regular-season roster.
