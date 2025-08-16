Charger Report

Chargers breakout UDFA spotted in walking boot, out vs. Rams

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without one of their breakout stars of the 2025 preseason schedule against the Los Angeles Rams.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Eric Rogers during training camp at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Eric Rogers during training camp at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers are facing their third opponent of the preseason as they meet the Los Angeles Rams.

The time to make an impression to the coaching staff is running out for those players looking for a roster spot.

RELATED: Derwin James gave glowing endorsement to Chargers' standout UDFA

Last week, UDFA cornerback Eric Rogers had a monster game in the team's win over the New Orleans Saints. However, that won't be the case on Saturday.

Daniel Popper of The Athletic is reporting that Rogers can be seen in a walking boot on the sidelines as the team prepares for their game against the Rams.

Last week, Rogers had two interceptions against the Saints, and the hope was that the rookie could build off of that performance.

RELATED: Chargers worked out former SB champion tackle following Rashawn Slater injury

RELATED: Chargers’ website casts doubt on summer breakout’s final roster chances

The secondary is finding itself pretty stacked with UDFA talent for the Chargers. Former Oregon Ducks star Nikko Reed has been a menace on the field, both in practice and during preseason games.

It will be interesting to see if there is a place for both of these undrafted players on the Chargers' 53-man roster. Missing game time could be crucial for Rogers' hopes of making the regular-season roster.

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Eric Rogers breaks up a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Jakobie Keeney-James.
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Eric Rogers breaks up a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Jakobie Keeney-James. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Quentin Johnston drop is the latest Chargers WR problem in training camp

Chargers, Jim Harbaugh finally giving free-agent signing chance to steal starting job

Ladd McConkey's Keenan Allen comments hint at Chargers' dynamic offense

Could Jim Harbaugh's 'glide' theory backfire on Chargers as season draws closer?

3 Los Angeles Chargers on chopping block heading into NFL Preseason Week 2

3 storylines to watch in Chargers' preseason matchup with Rams

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News