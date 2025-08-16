Chargers WR Quentin Johnston carted off field after brutal hit
The Los Angeles Chargers' hopes of leaving the preseason relatively healthy did not go according to plan in the early stages of their game with the Los Angeles Rams.
Early in Saturday's action, wide receiver Quentin Johnston was carted off the field after a brutal hit from a Rams defender.
RELATED: Chargers breakout UDFA spotted in walking boot, out vs. Rams
According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Johnston was moving his hands, arms, and legs before being carted off the field.
Johnston got up under his own power after the medical team brought out a stretcher:
This season is a huge season for Johnston, as the former TCU star is looking to put the drops behind him and become a major player for this offense.
We won't share the clip of the hit, but if you look around on social media, there's a good chance you will find what you are looking for.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh's "Glide Theory" may not be what he hoped after seeing this early injury.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Quentin Johnston drop is the latest Chargers WR problem in training camp
Chargers, Jim Harbaugh finally giving free-agent signing chance to steal starting job
Ladd McConkey's Keenan Allen comments hint at Chargers' dynamic offense
Could Jim Harbaugh's 'glide' theory backfire on Chargers as season draws closer?
3 Los Angeles Chargers on chopping block heading into NFL Preseason Week 2
3 storylines to watch in Chargers' preseason matchup with Rams