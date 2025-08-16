Charger Report

Chargers WR Quentin Johnston carted off field after brutal hit

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston leaves the game early on a cart after a brutal hit.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Quentin Johnston during offseason workouts at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers receiver Quentin Johnston during offseason workouts at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers' hopes of leaving the preseason relatively healthy did not go according to plan in the early stages of their game with the Los Angeles Rams.

Early in Saturday's action, wide receiver Quentin Johnston was carted off the field after a brutal hit from a Rams defender.

According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Johnston was moving his hands, arms, and legs before being carted off the field.

Johnston got up under his own power after the medical team brought out a stretcher:

This season is a huge season for Johnston, as the former TCU star is looking to put the drops behind him and become a major player for this offense.

We won't share the clip of the hit, but if you look around on social media, there's a good chance you will find what you are looking for.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh's "Glide Theory" may not be what he hoped after seeing this early injury.

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Quentin Johnston carries the ball during training camp at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers receiver Quentin Johnston carries the ball during training camp at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

