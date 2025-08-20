Keenan Allen's Chargers contract came in much lower than reported
The Los Angeles Chargers brought back a franchise legend, as they signed Keenan Allen to a one-year deal. A few weeks ago, the deal was initially reported to be worth $8.52 million. Now, the official numbers have come in and it appears Allen took a much lower deal to return to the Bolts.
Allen's one-year deal is worth $5.27 million with $2.255 million guaranteed, according to OverTheCap. The signing leaves the Chargers with $27,259,130, plenty of cap space to operate with for the regular season.
Despite the low cap number, Allen's deal actually puts him in the top-10 highest-paid Chargers for 2025. He comes in at No. 9, only ahead of Najee Harris, who signed a one-year, $5.25 million deal with the Chargers this season.
Many questioned how Allen was still available this late into the offseason. After being traded to the Chicago Bears last year, the veteran put up 70 catches with 744 yards and seven touchdowns. Allen quickly became a safety blanket for then-rookie phenom Caleb Williams.
Now reunited with Justin Herbert, Allen is coming back to a much-improved Chargers offense. Of course, he and Ladd McConkey are immediately one of the best receiver duos in the league. The emergence of rookies Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith could make the Chargers' weapons a lethal group in 2025.
Allen coming home was the best-case scenario for both parties.
