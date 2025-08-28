Chargers' DJ Uiagalelei, not Taylor Heinicke gets nod from Jim Harbaugh
Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers were simply all the way done with the Taylor Heinicke experiment, it seems.
Those Chargers let Heinicke go at final cuts, opting for Trey Lance behind Justin Herbert on the depth chart.
Then when it came time for the Chargers to round up a practice squad, they used all 17 spots (including the bonus for an international pathway program player).
Only one quarterback appeared on that list: DJ Uiagalelei.
Uiagalelei, an undrafted free agent out of Florida State, went from spring rumblings about a possible position change to the third quarterback on the roster. Sure, he’s not on the active roster, but he’s the guy the Chargers will use as the emergency third permitted in NFL rules.
It’s a shocking turn of events for Heinicke, a guy Harbaugh and the Chargers traded for just before the season one year ago while unhappy with that backup quarterback situation.
Given the circumstances, it’s safe to slam the door shut on any and all Lance trade speculation, too, barring a downright lopsided offer.
