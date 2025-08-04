Keenan Allen receives wild take with Chargers reunion imminent
The Los Angeles Chargers are clearly strongly considering signing wide receiver Keenan Allen, as the veteran met with the team last Friday amid the Chargers' desperate need for another pass-catcher.
Of course, Allen spent the first 11 years of his career with the Bolts between 2013 and 2013, making six Pro Bowl appearances before taking a one-year detour with the Chicago Bears last season.
Chargers fans have been clamoring for a reunion with the 32-year-old, who would provide an instant boost to a receiving corps that sorely lacks proven, consistent talent behind Ladd McConkey.
But assuming Los Angeles does bring Allen back into the fold, where would he fit in? Well, Paul M. Banks of Draft Wire offered a rather wild take on Allen's potential role in LA and doesn't seem to believe that Jim Harbaugh will prioritize him all that much.
"It's looking like a reunion may potentially happen, as Allen reportedly met with the Chargers on Friday. At this stage in his career, Allen could slot in as the WR4," Banks wrote.
Dang, the No. 4 receiver? On a depth chart that is featuring the frustrating Quentin Johnston and two rookies in Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith?
I understand the hype surrounding both Harris and Lambert-Smith, but if Los Angeles does sign Allen, he would, at worst, be the No. 3, and it stands to reason that he could even be the No. 2.
The Chargers aren't a rebuilding team. They won 11 games last season, and they are attempting to push the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. If they do go out and nab Allen, he would almost certainly be featured as one of the top options in the aerial attack.
