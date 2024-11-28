Khalil Mack leaves Chargers in 2025 NFL free agency predictions
The Los Angeles Chargers had a major decision to make earlier in the year: keeping their veteran wide receivers or pass rushers. They elected to stick with the pass rushers, while subsequently trading Keenan Allen and cutting Mike Williams.
The Chargers' decision to restructure the contracts of Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa essentially bought them another year of the tandem. Mack, the eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro member, has 4.5 sacks in 10 games for the Chargers this season. He probably won't reach the 17 sacks he produced for them last year, but should finish with another solid outcome.
Bleacher Report expects Mack to find a new home in 2025, predicting he signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the offseason: "While the Buccaneers have skewed younger over the last couple of years, they'd be wise to take a flier on veteran pass-rusher Khalil Mack. The 33-year-old continues to be a capable situational edge-rusher and could provide a leadership presence in the locker room."
The Chargers are projected to have more than $70 million in free cap space next offseason—and could save even more by using an out built into Joey Bosa's contract. So, if they want to prevent something like this from happening, they should have the capital to do so.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Jim Harbaugh provides unfortunate injury update on Chargers defender
Quentin Johnston’s very bad, no good day puts him in Chargers’ Hall of Shame
Chargers advised to pair Ladd McConkey with free agent Tee Higgins
Chargers indeed appear cursed in navy blue jersey combo