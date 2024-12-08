Ladd McConkey injury status for Week 14 vs. Chiefs updated by insider
While Los Angeles Chargers rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey has said he will do everything he can to push through injury and play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14, his status is still very much in doubt.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday morning, McConkey is a true 50-50 chance after receiving the questionable tag on the final injury report.
Rapoport wrote the following: “Ladd McConkey, dealing with an AC joint injury in his shoulder and a sprained knee, is a true game-time decision, sources say. He's listed as questionable and the team hopes to give him right up to 90 minutes before kickoff.”
McConkey is battling a knee and shoulder injury right now; the former suffered more recently, and the latter is turning into a season-long thing.
Despite the issues, the breakout rookie torched the Atlanta Falcons for 117 yards on nine catches in Week 13 while no other Chargers target caught more than two passes. That speaks to just how badly Justin Herbert’s offense needs him on the field, especially in Kansas City.
