Has Ladd McConkey surprisingly slipped to Los Angeles Chargers' third-best receiver?

After an impressive rookie season, Los Angeles Chargers' receiver Ladd McConkey has seemingly slipped behind teammates Quentin Johnston and Keenan Allen.

Richie Whitt

Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey (15) looks on during the second quarter against the Giants in Week 4.
Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey (15) looks on during the second quarter against the Giants in Week 4. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers are off to a 3-1 start and quarterback Justin Herbert is passing more thana ever. Everyone involved with the offense, in that case, is considerably happy.

Except, that is, star receiver Ladd McConkey.

With the progression of a more open offense under the guidance of coordinator Greg Roman and Herbert, has come a surprising regression in McConkey's production. The second-year receiver who led the Chargers last season in catches, yards and targets hit rock bottom in last week's loss to the New York Giants.

MORE: Are Chargers' Johnston, Allen heading for fantasy football outbursts vs. Commanders?

Already seemingly behind Quentin Johnston and Keenan Allen in Herbert's pecking order, McConkey caught only one pass for 11 yards against the Giants. The worst part: He had five other passes thrown his way, dropping three of them.

"Hell yeah, it pissed me off and I'm mad at myself more than anything," McConkey said this week. "I let the guys down but it's not like I'm questioning my ability. I know what I can do. I've done it over and over. I've just got to lock in."

Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) runs against the Chiefs in Brazil.
Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) runs against the Chiefs in Brazil. / Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images

Fantasy Football owners who counted on McConkey to build on last year's seven touchdowns are also disappointed. Through four games he has only 16 catches for 174 and is yet to find the end zone. In its weekly advice to FF owners, USA Today's experts urge the "starting" of Allen and Johnston over McConkey.

All of the Chargers' receivers should get opportunities Sunday against the Washington Commanders. According to Pro Football Focus, their secondary is the worst in the NFL in terms of pass-coverage grade.

"Just a tough game for (McConkey), but he'll bounce back,: Roman said. "He's a great player and we have 110 percent faith in him and how he's going to bring it."

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) in 2024.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) in 2024. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
