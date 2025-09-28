Charger Report

Why could Chargers win turn into Ladd McConkey's loss vs. Giants?

After a dazzling rookie season, Ladd McConkey's drop-off this season has Los Angeles Chargers fans and Fantasy Football owners scratching their head.

Richie Whitt

Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) avoids a tackle by Broncos safety Brandon Jones (22) in 2024.
Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) avoids a tackle by Broncos safety Brandon Jones (22) in 2024. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Justin Herbert is off to an MVP-caliber start and the undefeated Los Angeles Chargers are favored Sunday to improve to 4-0 behind a new, high-octane passing offense.

Why then, are Fantasy Football owners and analysts so disappointed in Ladd McConkey?

As a rookie in 2024, the plucky receiver led the Chargers in all categories. He caught 82 passes on 112 targets and scored seven touchdowns. Essentially a one-man show, he was a trendy high draft choice of Fantasy Football owners who coveted his connection with Herbert.

But starting in Week 1's upset of the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil, the Chargers have passing but also throwing less to McConkey. He is only third on the team in targets and has yet to find the end zone while teammates Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston have three touchdowns each.

In its Week 4 projection for the Chargers against the New York Giants, one group of Fantasy Football analysts is downgrading McConkey as a "must sit" player.

"In a crowded WR room, Ladd McConkey is third in both targets and yards, averaging just over 10 ppg.," writes Fantasy Nerds. "With Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnson dominating the scoring, Week 4 against the Giants could provide another chance, but consistency remains in question."

Another sad sign McConkey owners, the site suggests owners should start Herbert and running back Omarion Hampton against a below-average Giants' defense.

The Chargers take on the winless Giants at 10 a.m. in MetLife Stadium.

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (13) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Broncos in Week 3.
Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (13) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Broncos in Week 3. / William Navarro-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

