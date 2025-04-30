Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton goes viral for making Jim Harbaugh look tiny
Los Angeles Chargers first-round pick Omarion Hampton is currently going viral online for his recent trip to The Bolt to meet the team after being drafted.
There are many reasons a rookie visiting his team for the first time could go viral. This one for Hampton, though? Pretty hilarious.
Simply put, in a certain picture, Hampton makes Jim Harbaugh look tiny.
Besides being a funny picture that is obviously skewed by perspective (it's real and on the team's site), it serves as a reminder that Hampton is quite a big running back, even by NFL standards.
RELATED: Chargers' Harbaugh edges out rival Pete Carroll in first AFC West draft battle
While Hampton bullied his way to 1,660 rushing yards and 15 scores on a 5.9 per-carry average last year, he checked in around the 6'0" and 220-pound mark. Tack on a low center of gravity and explosive burst, too.
Despite the size, Hampton clocked a 4.46-second time in the 40-yard dash, plus other impressive numbers such as a 4.4-second time in the 20-yard shuttle, plus a 38-inch vertical jump.
Anyway, now the picture can do the talking:
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Omarion Hampton, other Chargers rookies get their official jersey numbers
Los Angeles Chargers make surprising move following 2025 NFL draft that adds strength to strength
Chargers make intriguing UDFA contract move with 250-pound QB
Chargers rookie lands bold prediction that should excite Justin Herbert
Chargers' big undrafted free-agent signing gets an interesting pro comp