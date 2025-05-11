Chargers' best draft pick may be the one no one seems to be discussing
The Los Angeles Chargers definitely had an interesting NFL draft. They were criticized by some for taking a running back in the first round, but for the most part, people seem to like what they did overall.
The key heading into the draft was putting weapons around Justin Herbert, and the Chargers definitely attempted to do that with the decision to select Omarion Hampton at No. 22 while also bagging wide receivers Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith.
But perhaps Los Angeles' crown jewel of the draft came on Day 3, when the Bolts were able to scoop up Syracuse tight end Oronde Gadsden II in the fifth round.
Originally, many expected the Chargers to take Michigan's Colston Loveland in Round 1, but he shockingly went to the Chicago Bears at No. 10, squashing Jim Harbaugh's dream of reuniting with his collegiate tight end.
However, Los Angeles actually may have landed a more freakish weapon in Gadsden four rounds later, as the former wide receiver-turned-tight-end is coming off of a monster 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 73 receptions for 934 yards and seven touchdowns.
Gadsden may very well be one of the most gifted playmakers in this draft class, and when it comes to tight ends, he is unquestionably one of the most talented players at his position.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound pass-catcher absolutely should have gone before the fifth round. The fact that he fell that far is absolutely criminal, and the Chargers reaped the benefits.
While Hampton is a tantalizing prospect in the backfield and Harris could ultimately become a legitimate No. 2 receiver alongside of Ladd McConkey, Gadsden may very well have been LA's best pick from a value and talent perspective.
Bolts fans should absolutely be looking forward to Gadsden likely supplanting Will Dissly as the team's No. 1 tight end and potentially showing flashes of Antonio Gates. He is that good, and just about everyone is sleeping on him.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Did Joe Hortiz accidentally reveal Chargers getting new helmets?
What draft experts said about new Chargers OT Branson Taylor
Chargers sternly warned to avoid tantalizing potential addition
Los Angeles Chargers called out for flummoxing offseason moves
Chargers linked to reunion with former weapon, but not the one fans want