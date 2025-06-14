Charger Report

Justin Herbert gives blunt response about playoff losses

The Chargers' star quarterback is looking to put his playoff failures in the past.

Andrew Parsaud

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers need to win a playoff game. They know it, the fans know it and nobody wants it more than star quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert has taken a beating from the media for being 0-2 in the playoffs so far in his career. The last time the Bolts won a playoff game was the 2018 AFC Wild Card against the Baltimore Ravens. The drought needs to come to an end.

There's no one who wants to lead the Chargers to a deep playoff run more than Herbert, who spoke to the media about his unsuccessful postseason. He knows it's time to focus on what's ahead.

The Los Angeles Times' Thuc Nhi Nguyen captured Herbert's thoughts: “If I spend any more time worrying or focusing on a loss like that, I would be doing a disservice to my teammates. Obviously it didn’t go the way we wanted it to, like I said at the end of the year, but you gotta move on.”

It's an unfortunate stigma placed around just Herbert, but one the Chargers will need to end this year if they want to shake this repetitive headline every offseason. Herbert luckily is coming back to a revamped offense, as the Bolts added players such as Najee Harris, Mike Williams, Mekhi Becton, Omarion Hampton, Tre Harris and Tyler Conklin.

It's time for Herbert and the Chargers to show the world they can get out of the Wild Card round.

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers' unique new uniform patches are latest odd Jim Harbaugh invention

Chargers not listed as a Jaire Alexander destination, but should they be?

Jim Harbaugh reveals where he wants Chargers to practice next after San Diego

Derwin James crowns three new leaders in the Chargers locker room

Khalil Mack makes announcement on Chargers’ Super Bowl chances in 2025

RELATED: Chargers rookie, fan favorite quickly developing a connect with Justin Herbert

RELATED: Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins issues a warning to Chargers ahead of AFC West battles

Published
Andrew Parsaud
ANDREW PARSAUD

Proud graduate of Penn State University with a bachelor’s in Digital Media & Journalism. Passionate New York Giants fan, including creator and owner of of Gmen Galaxy on Instagram with over 75 thousand followers. Creating content for Advance Local and On SI. My focus is on social media, content creation, sports news writing, and updating fans on trending news in the NFL.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News