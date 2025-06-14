Justin Herbert gives blunt response about playoff losses
The Los Angeles Chargers need to win a playoff game. They know it, the fans know it and nobody wants it more than star quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert has taken a beating from the media for being 0-2 in the playoffs so far in his career. The last time the Bolts won a playoff game was the 2018 AFC Wild Card against the Baltimore Ravens. The drought needs to come to an end.
There's no one who wants to lead the Chargers to a deep playoff run more than Herbert, who spoke to the media about his unsuccessful postseason. He knows it's time to focus on what's ahead.
The Los Angeles Times' Thuc Nhi Nguyen captured Herbert's thoughts: “If I spend any more time worrying or focusing on a loss like that, I would be doing a disservice to my teammates. Obviously it didn’t go the way we wanted it to, like I said at the end of the year, but you gotta move on.”
It's an unfortunate stigma placed around just Herbert, but one the Chargers will need to end this year if they want to shake this repetitive headline every offseason. Herbert luckily is coming back to a revamped offense, as the Bolts added players such as Najee Harris, Mike Williams, Mekhi Becton, Omarion Hampton, Tre Harris and Tyler Conklin.
It's time for Herbert and the Chargers to show the world they can get out of the Wild Card round.
