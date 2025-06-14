Chargers rookie Oronde Gadsden is ascending quicker than expected
The Los Angeles Chargers made some major improvements on offense this offseason. Adding players such as Najee Harris, Omarion Hampton, Mike Williams and Tre Harris will go a long way in improving the skill positions around Justin Herbert and Ladd McConkey. However, there's one addition that may be going underlooked.
That would be rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden II, the former wide receiver that has turned heads so far this spring. The former Syracuse standout had 934 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024, leading to the Chargers drafting him in the fifth round back in April.
Gadsden made waves at Wednesday's practice, hauling in seven catches during team drills. Herbert has taken notice of his new tight end's playmaking ability.
"He's picked up the offense really well and has been getting a bunch of reps with us," Herbert said Wednesday. "Anytime I can get out there and get him the ball to see what he can do, he's made some big-time plays. We've got an exciting tight end group and he's a big piece of the puzzle for that."
Gadsden will join the veteran Conklin in the Bolts' tight end room, who has had a quietly productive past four seasons, with 50+ catches in each of those years. Conklin was also a former fifth round pick back in 2018, so Gadsden can have someone to lean on during his rookie season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' unique new uniform patches are latest odd Jim Harbaugh invention
Chargers not listed as a Jaire Alexander destination, but should they be?
Jim Harbaugh reveals where he wants Chargers to practice next after San Diego
Derwin James crowns three new leaders in the Chargers locker room
Khalil Mack makes announcement on Chargers’ Super Bowl chances in 2025
RELATED: Chargers rookie, fan favorite quickly developing a connect with Justin Herbert
RELATED: Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins issues a warning to Chargers ahead of AFC West battles