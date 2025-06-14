Chargers QB Justin Herbert torched his defense with 4 TDs in minicamp finale
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert couldn’t be stopped on the last day of mandatory minicamp.
Late in the week during the finale of the sessions, Herbert was already in midseason form while working 7-on-7 drills, throwing a whopping four touchdown passes during the brief time out there.
Herbert threw touchdown passes to wideouts Quentin Johnston and Jalen Reagor, then a pair of them to last year’s breakout star, Ladd McConkey.
RELATED: Chargers QB Justin Herbert explains new attire at minicamp, waves off injury concerns
It’s not that insignificant of a development, either. While some will point to it merely being 7's work in early June, Herbert is coming off the playoff appearance and still very much his normal self.
Also worth pointing out? The Chargers boasted one of the best defenses in the NFL last year under the watchful eye of first-year coordinator Jesse Minter and return a good chunk of the same group. Meaning, it’s not like Herbert is just picking apart a bad unit.
RELATED: Chargers' freakish weapon already catching Justin Herbert's attention
Notable, too, is the strong work from hyped rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden. The fact former first-rounder Quentin Johnston is already involved could be a good sign too, given that the team put a bunch of pressure on him this offseason by bringing back Mike Williams and drafting two rookies at his position.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Jim Harbaugh disappointed with brother John after ‘can of corn’ foul ball whiff
Jim Harbaugh reveals 9 'best trained' players on Chargers
Jim Harbaugh reveals timeline for starting OL decision
Chargers veteran reacts to J.K. Dobbins' comments after RB joined rival Broncos
Are the Chiefs genuinely afraid of the Chargers in AFC West bloodbath?