Chargers veteran says Jim Harbaugh might just love his players like a parent would
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has a reputation as a player’s coach and it’s not exactly hard to see why.
Each and every week, it seems like there’s a new Harbaughism hitting the airwaves. This week, it’s not so much a phrase, but Jim bashing his brother John for whiffing on a foul ball at an MLB game.
Regardless, Chargers players interviewed about the Harbaugh experience always have much to say and it tends to go beyond and is more heartfelt than what most players have to say about their head coaches.
Case in point, a recent interview with Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker.
"It’s fun. It’s funny he loves you like your own parents love you. So, he is extremely genuine, which is really fun for all of us. But, man, you never know what you are going to get," Dicker told Fox News. “He has some funny things he says in meetings, same thing (he does) with the media. So, what you see is the way he is with us. It is great."
The results speak for themselves, right?
Just last year, it was Year 1 for Harbaugh with the Chargers. Like his other stops, the team quickly turned around for the better, even making the playoffs in a supposed rebuilding year. That, despite big roster turnover and tough decisions on the likes of Keenan Allen to reset the organization’s past mistakes.
Now? Year 2 looms for the Chargers and key players are still very clearly bought in on the head coach and his process.
