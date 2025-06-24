Chargers should have already signed this All-Pro to help Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers have not really gone all out to help quarterback Justin Herbert this offseason, which is mind boggling considering how much assistance he clearly needed last year.
The Chargers instead chose to focus on the NFL draft, adding wide receivers Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith while also bagging running back Omarion Hampton to try and provide Herbert with more reliable weapons.
But really, Los Angeles has largely missed the boat on bringing in established veteran talent to supplement Herbert, both in terms of playmakers and offensive lineman.
We'll focus on the latter for now, as the Chargers seem intent on heading into the 2025 campaign with Bradley Bozeman — who struggled at center last season — managing the left guard spot.
So why hasn't Los Angeles signed Brandon Scherff again?
Scherff is a five-time Pro Bowler and former First-Team All-Pro who is somehow still available in free agency. Is the 33-year-old the same player he was a few years ago? No, but he remains a dependable contributor in the trenches who hasn't missed a game since 2021.
The Chargers can simply cut Trey Pipkins — who has now been relegated to a backup role — to save $6.75 million and then use that money to sign Scherff on a cheap one-year deal, which the veteran would almost certainly agree to at this stage of the offseason.
That would give Los Angeles an offensive line that features Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater manning the tackle positions, Scherff and Mekhi Becton at guard and Zion Johnson at center. Johnson isn't anyone's favorite answer, either, but at least he would be the only true weak spot along the unit.
Scherff is probably waiting for the right opportunity to sign, and it's hard to imagine a better one than LA so long as the Bolts actually follow these steps. They can absolutely offer him a starting job, and he would absolutely be better than Bozeman, even if Scherff has been a right guard throughout his career.
What exactly are the Chargers waiting for here? Release Pipkins, sign Scherff and be done with it already. That way Herbert can be happy.
