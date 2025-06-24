Jim Harbaugh is higher on this Chargers position group than most fans
The Los Angeles Chargers made upgrades across the board this offseason. Most of the attention was focused on offense, as the Bolts desperately needed more playmakers around Ladd McConkey. Justin Herbert will certainly be pleased with the additions the team has made, including rookies Omarion Hampton and Tre Harris.
On the defensive side, there weren't many notable moves. One of their 'bigger' free agent acquisitions was signing corner Donte Jackson to a two-year, $13 million contract. Jackson will be their CB1, with second-year corners Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still set to start at CB2 and the slot, respectively. Still, fans haven't exactly been confident about the Chargers' corners heading into 2025.
RELATED: Chargers' bewildering offseason decision has created a massive problem
Head coach Jim Harbaugh doesn't feel that way, saying, "the secondary, been really excited about Donte Jackson, what he's shown in the offseason, Ben St-Juste, a position where you can really see things before the pads come on as opposed to edge rusher or even running back."
RELATED: Chargers' trade pursuit of Jalen Ramsey features absurd price tag
Harbaugh was talking about which position groups he feels good about heading into camp, mentioning the offensive and defensive line depth, as well as the cornerback room. Benjamin St-Juste came over on a one year prove it deal. With his size, the Chargers could potentially have a steal if he can provide valuable snaps over the course of the season.
It's a good mix of veterans and younger players in the corner room. It'll be interesting to see the Chargers' secondary as a whole this season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Former Chargers standout shockingly facing uncertain NFL future
Chargers' Najee Harris may be the most disrespected 1,000-yard RB ever
Chargers, Jim Harbaugh thrown in great problem to have with Jalen Ramsey buzz
Derwin James did his part while trying to get Khalil Mack back to the Chargers
Jim Harbaugh gets ahead of himself with Joe Alt prediction Chargers fans will love
RELATED: Chargers' trade pursuit of Jalen Ramsey features absurd price tag