Chargers coaches think defense is better despite big-name losses
The Los Angeles Chargers lost some major names on the defensive front seven this offseason, spotlighted most by Joey Bosa and Poona Ford.
But let the Chargers tell it, most of it was by design…and coaches think the team is better for it.
Eric Smith of the team’s official website spoke with Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who implies his unit got quite a bit more versatile this offseason up front.
"We traded maybe one or two guys for two or three guys," Minter said. "There's more total, capable guys now than we had at this time last year and let it shake out. That's kind of how I feel about the D-Line."
Part of the newfound versatility via new faces are the arrivals of Da'Shawn Hand and Naquan Jones, who can play multiple spots and appear to fit quite well in the scheme.
What’s interesting is that Minter had a hodgepodge of names across his unit last year, including rookies at cornerback, only to produce an elite defense for most of the season, anyway.
With Khalil Mack back in the fold and the unit more to Minter’s liking, it doesn’t matter how much outside vices bemoan the loss of big names.
While it’s unreasonable to expect yet another jump for Minter’s Chargers defense in 2025, all things considered, it seems fair to suggest the unit should hover around the same spot as last year’s well-performing unit.
