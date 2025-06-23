Chargers' Jim Harbaugh goes viral after cameras catch funny minicamp moment
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh doesn’t need to do much to go viral.
Most everything Harbaugh does tends to get a reaction, as the term Harbaughism exists for a reason. Whether it’s wild quotes or even getting mad on the sideline during pregame warmups because he’s dropping passes, it always seems to be something.
A few days removed from Chargers minicamp and OTAs, some of Harbaugh’s actions have gone viral again.
During the footage initially captured by the team itself, the Chargers head coach chats up his players about baseball experience, jelly and other things.
And in one notable moment, the mics and cameras catch him off by himself practicing his…shadow boxing.
Now, the NFL’s main account reshared that funny moment, too.
While a little thing in the world of Jim Harbaugh, the fact this is gaining major traction at the slowest part of the offseason just speaks to his likability and presence in the NFL world.
