Justin Herbert's 'clutch gene' continues to be questioned by former Super Bowl champion
The Los Angeles Chargers surprised a lot of people in their first season under head coach Jim Harbaugh.
The Chargers earned a postseason berth, and it was finally the moment everyone expected quarterback Justin Herbert to begin writing his playoff legacy.
However, the Chargers were dominated in every aspect of the 32-12 loss to the Houston Texans, in a game where Herbert tossed four interceptions.
RELATED: Chargers' biggest remaining free agent floated as fit for Bears, Saints
Herbert's performance was decimated by the media, with many wondering if the Chargers quarterback even possesses a "clutch gene."
One of those people who questioned Herbert's abilities is former Denver Broncos and Chargers cornerback Chris Harris Jr.
Harris went viral for his questioning of Herbert's abilities on 'Up & Adams', and during his recent visit on the show, Harris is starting to feel a little different about Herbert's future.
Harris mentioned that he liked the way the Chargers are approaching their offensive game plan by taking some of the pressure off of Herbert; however, Harris did say the team needed more weapons to surround Herbert with.
The team added running back Najee Harris and 2025 draft pick Omarion Hampton to the backfield, as well as adding two SEC wide receivers to the fold during the draft.
Herbert's postseason performance from this past season will be the headlines until the Chargers quarterback gets another chance on the big stage. Hopefully, that is sooner rather than later.
