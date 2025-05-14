Charger Report

Chargers-Bengals epic trade proposal would reshape the NFL as we know it

If the Los Angeles Chargers swung this massive trade with the Cincinnati Bengals, it would rock the NFL landscape.

Matthew Schmidt

Nov 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; A Cincinnati Bengals Riddell Speedflex helmet on the field at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; A Cincinnati Bengals Riddell Speedflex helmet on the field at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers were expected to be major players on the free-agent market this offseason thanks to their expansive cap room, but instead, they were relatively quiet.

Yes, the Chargers certainly made some moves, but they didn't do anything drastic. They have also sat on the sidelines as some blockbuster trades have been completed. But could Los Angeles throw itself into the fray during the latter stages of the offseason here?

Bleacher Report's Mitch Milani thinks it's a possibility, proposing that the Chargers trade a second-round pick to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

Milani notes that no Bolts players finished with double-digit sacks last season, and it's important to keep in mind that LA released Joey Bosa.

The Chargers did pick up Kyle Kennard in the fourth round of the NFL draft, but there is no question they can still use some pass-rushing help alongside of Khalil Mack, who showed signs of decline with just six sacks in 2024.

Of course, the question is, would the Bengals actually do this?

Cincinnati is clearly aiming for contention after signing both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to contract extensions. While the Bengals may not have the money to pay Hendrickson what he wants, he still has one more year left on his deal.

Obviously, Hendrickson can hold out, which appears to be a distinct possibility based on everything he has said throughout the offseason. Clearly, he's more than frustrated. But would Cincy jettison a player who just finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting for just a second-round pick?

The Chargers would probably have to sweeten the pot a bit (maybe include Kennard and a Day 3 pick?) in order for the Bengals to bite here, but if Los Angeles were able to swing a deal for Hendrickson, it would represent a massive coup and would reshape the league.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson.
Nov 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) reacts after breaking up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (not pictured) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers have yet another position change unfolding, this time for rookie

Chargers just showed the ultimate form of disrespect to Keenan Allen

Justin Herbert's practice connection with rookie WR Tre Harris has fans buzzing

Omarion Hampton goes viral for wild reason during Chargers rookie minicamp

Chargers' offensive line shuffle at practice catches attention of fans

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News