Chargers-Bengals epic trade proposal would reshape the NFL as we know it
The Los Angeles Chargers were expected to be major players on the free-agent market this offseason thanks to their expansive cap room, but instead, they were relatively quiet.
Yes, the Chargers certainly made some moves, but they didn't do anything drastic. They have also sat on the sidelines as some blockbuster trades have been completed. But could Los Angeles throw itself into the fray during the latter stages of the offseason here?
Bleacher Report's Mitch Milani thinks it's a possibility, proposing that the Chargers trade a second-round pick to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for defensive end Trey Hendrickson.
Milani notes that no Bolts players finished with double-digit sacks last season, and it's important to keep in mind that LA released Joey Bosa.
The Chargers did pick up Kyle Kennard in the fourth round of the NFL draft, but there is no question they can still use some pass-rushing help alongside of Khalil Mack, who showed signs of decline with just six sacks in 2024.
Of course, the question is, would the Bengals actually do this?
Cincinnati is clearly aiming for contention after signing both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to contract extensions. While the Bengals may not have the money to pay Hendrickson what he wants, he still has one more year left on his deal.
Obviously, Hendrickson can hold out, which appears to be a distinct possibility based on everything he has said throughout the offseason. Clearly, he's more than frustrated. But would Cincy jettison a player who just finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting for just a second-round pick?
The Chargers would probably have to sweeten the pot a bit (maybe include Kennard and a Day 3 pick?) in order for the Bengals to bite here, but if Los Angeles were able to swing a deal for Hendrickson, it would represent a massive coup and would reshape the league.
