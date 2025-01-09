Chargers connected to blockbuster trade with Seahawks
The Los Angeles Chargers went into the 2024 NFL campaign not knowing what to expect from their receiving corps after parting ways with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams last offseason.
Luckily for Jim Harbaugh, rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey has been brilliant, developing into Justin Herbert's clear-cut No. 1 target in the aerial attack.
Beyond McConkey, however, the Chargers are full of question marks.
Quentin Johnston has shown flashes, but hasn't been consistent enough. Meanwhile, Joshua Palmer is slated to hit free agency.
As a result, Los Angeles—which is projected to have a wealth of cap room—is expected to be in the market for a wide out this coming offseason.
The Chargers could pluck someone like Tee Higgins in free agency, but they could also explore the trade market. In that category, Anthony Palacios of Last Word On Sports has suggested a very interesting possible target: Seattle Seahawks star D.K. Metcalf.
"Head Coach Jim Harbaugh may want to win ball games on the ground but with a competitive AFC, they can’t afford to depend on J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards for the majority of their snaps given their injury history," Palacios wrote. "Metcalf could easily become the top receiving option for Herbert while McConkey takes care of getting open in the slot."
Metcalf is preparing to enter the final year of his deal with the Seahawks, and with the emergence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle may decide its best to recoup assets for Metcalf now before potentially losing him for nothing in free agency next March.
The 27-year-old caught 66 passes for 992 yards and five touchdowns in 2024, representing his least productive campaign since 2021. His 108 targets was his lowest mark since his rookie campaign in 2019, which is an obvious product of Smith-Njigba's increased role.
Despite that, Metcalf remains a fantastic talent and would unquestionably represent a massive get for the Chargers. Just imagine Metcalf catching passes from Herbert.
The Ole Miss product may be costly, but it would be worth it for Los Angeles.
