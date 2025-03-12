Chargers could save offseason by bagging these two stars, and it's realistic
It hasn't exactly been a banner offseason for the Los Angeles Chargers, who are absolutely loaded with cap room but haven't done a whole lot with it.
Yes, the Chargers kept edge rusher Khail Mack and signed running back Najee Harris, but otherwise, Los Angeles has been very quiet on the free-agent market. Heck, the Bolts even allowed defensive tackle Poona Ford to walk even though they had the financial means to easily re-sign him.
Is it possible that the Chargers are planning something bigger?
Well, there are still a couple of names out there that Los Angeles can fit into its budget, and the Chargers can realistically add them, too.
One is wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who was just released by the Rams. The Chargers are in desperate need of another pass-catcher alongside Ladd McConkey, especially after Joshua Palmer signed with the Buffalo Bills. Kupp may not be the same dominant receiver he was a few years ago, but he would instantly become LA's No. 2 option.
Heck, at this point, Justin Herbert just needs serviceable bodies to throw to, and Kupp would definitely represent that for the starving quarterback.
That brings us to the next big fish—the biggest one—that Los Angeles could potentially land: Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson.
Hendrickson recently requested a trade from the Bengals, and while Cincinnati doesn't have to honor his request, the Bengals have to do something with Ja'Marr Chase up for a contract extension and Tee Higgins awaiting a new deal while on his franchise tag.
Should Cincy actually attempt to move the Defensive Player of the Year finalist, the Chargers should be front and center in discussions, especially after releasing Joey Bosa.
Just imagine a pass-rushing tandem of Mack and Hendrickson? It would be absolutely lethal and could vault the Bolts into Super Bowl contention, particularly if they also bring in Kupp and make the right moves in the NFL Draft.
The Chargers need to make a move here. They are falling behind other contenders who have bettered themselves this offseason, and with all of the available money they have at their disposal, there is no excuse for them to stand pat.
