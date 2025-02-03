Chargers star fires stern warning to Justin Herbert's doubters
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has come under massive fire over the last several weeks courtesy of a brutal performance against the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.
Herbert is now 0-2 in his postseason career, and even his regular-season numbers don't quite match the massive output he was posting in the early stages of his NFL tenure.
Now, Herbert's critics are everywhere, but safety Derwin James is tired of hearing his quarterback get lambasted.
During a recent appearance on The Edge With Micah Parsons, James fired a warning shot to all of Herbert's doubters.
“Can we please stop trying number 10? Stop disrespecting him," James said. "I promise you. I can’t wait for y’all to see. This next season I know we are going to do what we do for y’all to get to see the real 10.”
Herbert threw for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 65.9 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 101.1 in 2024, and he did that with Ladd McConkey and not a whole lot else at his disposal.
But he then went just 14-for-32 with 242 yards, a touchdown and four picks during the Chargers' playoff loss to the Texans. In two career playoff games, he has completed just 52 percent of his throws, so Herbert absolutely needs to elevate his performance in that area.
Still, it's not like Herbert is a bust. He remains one of the most talented passers in the league, and many teams would love to have the Oregon product under center for them.
We'll see if the 26-year-old can finally lead Los Angeles on a deep playoff run in 2025.
James certainly seems to think it will happen.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers Jim Harbaugh gets highly satisfying first win over rival Pete Carroll in heated battle for AFC West
Chargers player issues message to fans after surgery, injury comeback begins
Chargers should look to Cowboys for major free agency win to take next step
Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh urgently defended by former Michigan Wolverines star