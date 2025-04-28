Chargers heavily disrespected in post-NFL draft power rankings
The Los Angeles Chargers definitely improved their roster in the NFL Draft, filling some very obvious holes and adding some intriguing weapons for quarterback Justin Herbert.
But where do the Chargers stand among the rest of the league now that free agency and the draft have concluded?
Well, in the newest set of Pro Football Network's power rankings, Los Angeles came in at No. 12, and here's the catch: the Chargers were two spots behind the Denver Broncos.
Given that Los Angeles finished with a better record than the Broncos last season and still seem to be better than Denver on paper, this seems pretty disrespectful.
The Broncos didn't really do a whole lot to address their offense over the last couple of months, and while they did add running back RJ Harvey and wide receiver Pat Bryant in the draft, you get the feeling they should have taken receiver Matthew Golden over cornerback Jahdae Barron in Round 1.
Plus, Harvey was probably overdrafted (should he have really been a second-round pick?), and while Bryant is definitely a nice pickup, he was the only pass-catcher Denver selected.
Meanwhile, the Chargers landed running back Omarion Hampton, two wide outs and a tight end, providing Herbert with a plethora of options at his disposal.
The Broncos should be really tough defensively. We get it. But we cannot discount the possibility of a sophomore slump for Bo Nix (just ask C.J. Stroud), and Denver really hasn't done a great job of cultivating Nix this offseason.
If Denver is better than LA in 2025, it would actually be fairly surprising.
