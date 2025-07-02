Chargers dodged bullet by avoiding one major trade, NFL exec says
The Los Angeles Chargers had the opportunity to pursue a trade for cornerback Jalen Ramsey over the last couple of weeks, but they sat on the sidelines as the seven-time Pro Bowler was dealt from the Miami Dolphins to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It was the latest frustrating miss for Chargers fans, who also watched their team pass on chances to land wide receivers D.K. Metcalf and George Pickens earlier this offseason.
However, Los Angeles may have dodged a bullet by not acquiring Ramsey. At least that's what one NFL general manager seems to think.
"Ramsey at safety is intriguing to me, but not at that money," the exec told Eric Williams of Fox Sports. "He is still a starting corner but again, his performance will not equal his pay."
Ramsey is under contract through 2028 and will be paid $26.6 million by the Steelers in 2025. The last year of his deal features a $30.6 million cap hit, which could make things ugly for Pittsburgh.
Already 30 years old, Ramsey displayed serious signs of decline last season, missing the Pro Bowl for the first time since his rookie campaign back in 2016. He played in every game for the Dolphins in 2024, registering 60 tackles, a couple of interceptions and 11 passes defended.
The Chargers are currently employing Donte Jackson and Tarheeb Still as their two starting cornerbacks, and they could definitely stand to add some depth at the position. But perhaps they were right to avoid the aging Ramsey.
As for the Bolts snubbing their noses at Metcalf and Pickens, though? Well, that's another story.
