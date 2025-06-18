Los Angeles Chargers CB duo makes surprise appearance on impressive list
Expectations continue to be high for the Los Angeles Chargers after going 11-6 in their first season under head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Not only does Harbaugh have a reputation for sustained success, but he's also excellent at identifying talent. That was evident when fifth-round draft pick Tarheeb Still proved to be a steal during his rookie season.
Still was especially locked in while playing the slot, recording an 81.7 coverage grade and 81.8 overall grade in that position. Bleacher Report's Moe Moton took notice of this performance as he says the Chargers have one of the top 10 cornerback duos in the NFL, with Still and veteran Donte Jackson coming in at No. 8.
"Jackson has a track record of racking up interceptions, logging 14 in his first five campaigns. He finished with a career-high five last season. As an impact playmaker, the eighth-year veteran will be an upgrade over Kristian Fulton. Still emerged as one of the biggest surprises from the 2024 draft. The Chargers listed the fifth-rounder as inactive for the first three weeks of the previous term, and he put together an eye-opening debut, recording five tackles, a half-sack and a quarterback hit while allowing a 75.3 passer rating in Week 4. He picked off Kirk Cousins twice in a 17-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13."
Jackson spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he recorded five interceptions. Still, meanwhile, led the Chargers with four. If they continue at that rate, they'll be in line for top 10 consideration following this season as well.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers urged to add future HOF defender who once terrorized them
Chargers coach can't help but throw eye-opening comparison for rookie Oronde Gadsden
Los Angeles Chargers tease new alternate uniform with social media video
Why the Los Angeles Chargers decided to roll out new alternate jerseys
Chargers great wastes no time hyping the upcoming alternate jerseys