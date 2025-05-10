Chargers second-year cornerback tabbed as potential 2025 'breakout candidate'
Optimism is at an all-time high surrounding the Los Angeles Chargers after an impressive first season under head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Now, fans are expecting more than just a postseason appearance when the team suits up for the 2025 season.
One reason for the height in optimism has been how the team has handled the NFL Draft in the last two seasons.
Draft experts feel the Chargers have a lot of young talent, and Jonathon Macri of Pro Football Focus believes that second-year cornerback Tarheeb Still could be the breakout player for the Chargers this upcoming season.
"Still played a key role for the Chargers defense as a fifth-round rookie, playing over 800 defensive snaps throughout the year as the team suffered from a shortage of starters. The team brought in two outside corner options in free agency, Benjamin St-Juste and Donte Jackson, which will open up Still to play more in the slot in 2025 – the role he performed better in this past year, earning an 81.7 coverage grade and 81.8 overall grade from the slot compared to a 68.0 coverage grade and 68.9 overall grade lined up wide," wrote Macri.
The future is bright in Los Angeles, and there is plenty of young talent looking to make a statement this coming season. Still could become a younger leader for this defense after an impressive rookie season from the fifth round selection.
