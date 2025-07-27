Chargers hyped rookie Oronde Gadsden made a big play on Derwin James
The talk of the offseason for the Los Angeles Chargers has been centered around their offense. The new pieces they've put in place will hopefully take pressure off of Ladd McConkey, who carried the offense the majority of his rookie season. The Chargers may have done it again, selecting a solid group of draftees eager to make an impact in year one.
Omarion Hampton and Tre Harris have been receiving most of the buzz. KeAndre Lambert-Smith has also made waves, as he's taken advantage of his opportunities thus far following the retirement of Mike Williams. There's one sneaky good newcomer that could be better than most expect: Oronde Gadsden II.
The former receiver-turned-tight-end had a coming out party last season at Syracuse, catching 73 passes for 934 yards and seven touchdowns. The Chargers were able to grab him in the fifth round, adding Gadsden to a revamped tight end room that included veteran Tyler Conklin.
It seems that Gadsden has been doing more than expected during his first training camp, as he put a move on superstar safety Derwin James to get open for a catch on a seam route.
"Rookie Oronde Gadsden showed up again Friday as he pulled off a double move in team drills that earned him a catch down the seam against Derwin James, Jr. Gadsden, a fifth-round rookie from Syracuse, later ran a smooth route on a deep cross to pick up an explosive play through the air."
If Gadsden can be a solid contributor as a rookie, the Chargers would be ecstatic with that immediate payoff.
