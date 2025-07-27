Chargers LT Rashawn Slater agrees to massive four-year contract extension
The Los Angeles Chargers have locked up one of the cornerstones of the offensive line with left tackle Rashawn Slater.
NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Slater and the Chargers have agreed to a four-year $114 million deal, with $92 million being guaranteed.
According to Schefter, the new deal makes Slater makes him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.
Slater appeared in 15 games for the Chargers last season, earning his second Pro Bowl selection of his career, his first since his rookie season.
According to Pro Football Focus, Slater was graded as the second-best tackle in the entire season during the 2024 season.
The Chargers are making major moves to ensure the protection of quarterback Justin Herbert. Slater, Joe Alt, and Mekhi Becton are expected to be the pillars of a dominant offensive wall in Los Angeles.
In 903 snaps this past season, Slater only had six penalties and allowed only three sacks. This is the first season the NFL will have an offensive line award at the end of the season. Expect Slater's name to be tossed around as a frontrunner if he mirrors his 2024 campaign.
Things are looking bright for the Chargers.
