Chargers have work to do after recent pre-training camp power rankings revealed

The Los Angeles Chargers know the mission for the 2025 season. However, a recent pre-training camp power ranking shows the team has work to do.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers offensive linemen huddle at training camp at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers offensive linemen huddle at training camp at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers' postseason appearance this past season was a shock to many around the league.

The team finished 5-12 in 2023, and with the hiring of head coach Jim Harbaugh, many felt that it may take the team a little longer than one season to get on the right track.

However, with a postseason appearance in 2024, the expectations for the franchise have grown a lot larger for 2025. The team knows the ultimate goal, but if The Athletic's pre-training camp power rankings are any indication, the Chargers have some work to do to get to the mountaintop.

The latest power rankings have the Chargers as the 11th-best team in the NFL as training camp gets underway. The rankings also have the Chargers as the fifth-best team in the AFC, and three spots behind the team that beat them in the wild card last year, the Houston Texans.

Truthfully, this feels like a good place for the Chargers to start the preseason. Like I mentioned earlier, no one expected this team to be this good this fast. The Chargers proved the doubters wrong last season, and there's a really good chance it will happen again this year.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks Justin Herbert, Taylor Heinicke, DJ Uiagalelei and Trey Lance at training camp at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks Justin Herbert, Taylor Heinicke, DJ Uiagalelei and Trey Lance at training camp at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

