Chargers have work to do after recent pre-training camp power rankings revealed
The Los Angeles Chargers' postseason appearance this past season was a shock to many around the league.
The team finished 5-12 in 2023, and with the hiring of head coach Jim Harbaugh, many felt that it may take the team a little longer than one season to get on the right track.
However, with a postseason appearance in 2024, the expectations for the franchise have grown a lot larger for 2025. The team knows the ultimate goal, but if The Athletic's pre-training camp power rankings are any indication, the Chargers have some work to do to get to the mountaintop.
The latest power rankings have the Chargers as the 11th-best team in the NFL as training camp gets underway. The rankings also have the Chargers as the fifth-best team in the AFC, and three spots behind the team that beat them in the wild card last year, the Houston Texans.
Truthfully, this feels like a good place for the Chargers to start the preseason. Like I mentioned earlier, no one expected this team to be this good this fast. The Chargers proved the doubters wrong last season, and there's a really good chance it will happen again this year.
