Chargers TV market size numbers are exact reason team relocated to Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Chargers have made a lot of waves during training camp with the team's return to San Diego for a couple of practices.
The Chargers called San Diego home from 1961 until 2016, when the team moved to Los Angeles for the 2017 season.
This season will be the team's ninth season in Los Angeles; however, it still feels new to someone who doesn't like change, like myself. A move to Los Angeles makes a lot of sense for many different reasons, and the latest TV market size numbers are a good indication that the franchise made the right business decision.
Pickinem shared on their Instagram page the top TV markets in the NFL, and Los Angeles came in at second with a market size of 5.8 million people.
The city of Los Angeles trails just New York in market size. The New York Giants and New York Jets share the largest TV market at 7.5 million people.
From an ownership standpoint, seeing numbers like this means the move to Los Angeles was a no-brainer. However, from a fan standpoint, those people in San Diego are never going to forget the day their team was taken from them.
Remember, money is the answer to everything.
