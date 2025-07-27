Charger Report

Chargers TV market size numbers are exact reason team relocated to Los Angeles

The Chargers' move to Los Angeles is nearly a decade old, yet it still feels new. The latest TV market numbers are a clear indication of why the move happened.

Los Angeles Chargers tackle Ryan Nelson signs autographs at training camp at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers tackle Ryan Nelson signs autographs at training camp at The Bolt.
The Los Angeles Chargers have made a lot of waves during training camp with the team's return to San Diego for a couple of practices.

The Chargers called San Diego home from 1961 until 2016, when the team moved to Los Angeles for the 2017 season.

This season will be the team's ninth season in Los Angeles; however, it still feels new to someone who doesn't like change, like myself. A move to Los Angeles makes a lot of sense for many different reasons, and the latest TV market size numbers are a good indication that the franchise made the right business decision.

Pickinem shared on their Instagram page the top TV markets in the NFL, and Los Angeles came in at second with a market size of 5.8 million people.

The city of Los Angeles trails just New York in market size. The New York Giants and New York Jets share the largest TV market at 7.5 million people.

From an ownership standpoint, seeing numbers like this means the move to Los Angeles was a no-brainer. However, from a fan standpoint, those people in San Diego are never going to forget the day their team was taken from them.

Remember, money is the answer to everything.

