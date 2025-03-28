Chargers meet with perfect offensive weapon target ahead of NFL draft
The Los Angeles Chargers added Najee Harris in free agency after the departures of J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, yet don’t figure to be done at the position by any means.
At this point, it’s all eyes toward the NFL draft on this topic, especially with the Chargers now meeting with some big-name running back prospects.
According to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, the Chargers had a pre-draft meeting with Kansas State’s DJ Giddens.
Giddens is an electric player and could be quite the value on draft day. Over three years, he rushed for 23 touchdowns. Across the 2023-2024 seasons, he rushed for 1,200-plus yards and averaged at least 5.5 yards per carry. He’s also shown some promise as a receiver out of the backfield, averaging better than 11 yards per reception, too.
A super-explisive back is exactly what the Chargers figure to target to complement Harris’s sledgehammer style. That’s Giddens—a guy who just ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at 212 pounds and otherwise tested off the charts during the pre-draft process.
The Chargers will have other prospects and even free agents to consider, yes, but they’re meeting with Giddens for a reason and it’s pretty hard to ignore his possible fit in the offense.
