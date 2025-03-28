Chargers could be delaying huge move for very specific reason
The Los Angeles Chargers still have plenty of cap room, so many are wondering why they haven't been more active in the latter stages of free agency.
There are still some pieces out there that can help the Chargers (*cough* Keenan Allen), but as of right now, Los Angeles does not seem eager to add anyone.
But Jason Reed of Bolt Beat has identified the possible reason why LA may be delaying making a move for Allen to bolster is receiving corps: compensatory picks.
Right now, the Chargers don't have any compensatory draft picks for 2026, so general manager Joe Hortiz may be playing the waiting game.
"Los Angeles doesn't have any projected compensatory picks at the moment. That may change if J.K. Dobbins and Asante Samuel Jr. sign qualifying contracts before the draft," Reed wrote. "The Chargers rightfully want to protect themselves in that case and not punt an extra pick next year if they don't have to."
So, basically, Los Angeles may be putting off signing Allen until after the draft so it can assure itself that it can land an extra pick next offseason, It makes sense, but it's also a rather risky bet, too.
Of course, it's entirely possible that the Chargers have already talked to Allen about this and have reached a verbal agreement with him that they will sign him as soon as they are in the clear. If Allen really wants to return to Los Angeles, it shouldn't be an issue.
The 32-year-old spent the first 11 years of his career with the Bolts, making six trips to the Pro Bowl. He took a one-year detour with the Chicago Bears this past season, catching 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns.
