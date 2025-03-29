Should Chargers fans be thrilled with latest win projections for 2025 season?
The Los Angeles Chargers made massive strides in the first season under head coach Jim Harbaugh. The franchise made the postseason for the first time since 2022.
In a now-crowded AFC West, taking a step back is not possible if the Chargers want to be a playoff contender once again this upcoming season.
This past season, the Chargers finished 11-6. It will take nearly an identical type of season in 2025 to stay competitive in the division. However, does anyone think the Chargers can reach that win total again?
According to the ESPN BET oddsmakers, the current odds have the Chargers at 10.5 wins for the upcoming season.
A good number, as that would put the team exactly where they finished last season, and with the division getting even stronger this offseason, it may be even more difficult to pull off 11 wins next year than this year.
Still, Harbaugh will be expecting more than 11 wins this upcoming season, and that's where everyone's mind should be.
This team has the potential to dethrone the stranglehold the Kansas City Chiefs have had on the division. With the moves the Chargers have made this offseason, the fanbase should want more than 11 wins. This team is thinking about a Super Bowl run.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-Gambler.
