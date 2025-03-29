Charger Report

Should Chargers fans be thrilled with latest win projections for 2025 season?

The projected win totals for the Los Angeles Chargers for the upcoming season may have fans feeling very optimistic and anxious as they wait a whole summer to see their team in action.

Tyler Reed

Fans scream as Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert before playing against the Houston Texans in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium.
Fans scream as Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert before playing against the Houston Texans in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers made massive strides in the first season under head coach Jim Harbaugh. The franchise made the postseason for the first time since 2022.

In a now-crowded AFC West, taking a step back is not possible if the Chargers want to be a playoff contender once again this upcoming season.

This past season, the Chargers finished 11-6. It will take nearly an identical type of season in 2025 to stay competitive in the division. However, does anyone think the Chargers can reach that win total again?

According to the ESPN BET oddsmakers, the current odds have the Chargers at 10.5 wins for the upcoming season.

A good number, as that would put the team exactly where they finished last season, and with the division getting even stronger this offseason, it may be even more difficult to pull off 11 wins next year than this year.


Still, Harbaugh will be expecting more than 11 wins this upcoming season, and that's where everyone's mind should be.

This team has the potential to dethrone the stranglehold the Kansas City Chiefs have had on the division. With the moves the Chargers have made this offseason, the fanbase should want more than 11 wins. This team is thinking about a Super Bowl run.

A Chargers fan cheers against the Houston Texans in the second quarter in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

